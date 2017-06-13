NJPW News: Nick Jackson falls victim to a theft in Japan

After winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, The Young Bucks suffered a setback this weekend

The Young Bucks had some bad luck hit them after winning tag team gold

The Young Bucks left Dominion 6.19 in Osaka-jo Hall as champions, but they almost didn’t leave Japan after Nick Jackson lost his passport. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that he lost $2,000 in merchandise money and Nick Jackson’s two passports after his bag was stolen while travelling through the country.

At Dominion 6.19 in Osaka-jo Hall, The Young Bucks defeated Matt Sydal and Ricochet, reDRagon, and Roppongi Vice to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships for the sixth time, setting a new record in the process.

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks told Pro Wrestling Sheet that the brothers were travelling from Tokyo to Osaka when they stopped to eat at a restaurant. Nick forgot to pick up his bag when the two left the restaurant, and it was stolen by the time the brothers returned to look for it.

According to Nick, the contents of the bag included electronics, eyeglasses, $2,000 in merchandise money and two passports. The US Embassy issued a temporary passport to Jackson, and he was able to fly home.

Nick Jackson appears to have reached the United States. The Young Bucks are currently getting ready to tour Australia.

Frustrating couple of days but happy to be home! Cya in a few days Australia. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) June 12, 2017

While it is unpleasant to hear that Nick Jackson was the victim of a theft this past weekend, it’s good to hear that he made it back home without issue, given the circumstances.

