NJPW News: Winner of the 27th G1 Climax crowned in Tokyo

A very well deserved winner indeed!

by Riju Dasgupta News 13 Aug 2017, 16:38 IST

The finals of the G1 ended with a sensational match!G1

The 27th edition of the G1 Tournament, which began on 17 July concluded on August 13, with the winner of the A Block, Tetsuya Naito, taking on the winner of the B Block, Kenny Omega, in a match that should definitely be a candidate for 'Match of the Year'.

Both men took each other to the limit, and after multiple 'Destinos' (Naito's finishing move), he defeated Omega in the middle of the ring.

This makes Naito a two-time winner of the prestigious tournament, having won it in 2013 as well. As it stands now, he goes to the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 12, where he will challenge IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada for the championship.

What makes this win a special one for Naito is that last year Kenny Omega had defeated Naito in the G1 Tournament and gone on to win the tournament. This was revenge for Naito who comprehensively defeated Omega and established himself as NJPW's next rising star. Twitter exploded with accolades for Naito, shortly after his win.

Omega/Naito was one hell of a match. Was this a 7-star match? — Crystal Lee (@Crystal071954) August 13, 2017

#G127 was awesome. @s_d_naito earned every bit of that win. Props to @KennyOmegamanX for a hell of a tournament. — Matt Bauer (@KamuiXZero) August 13, 2017

As amazing as that was (my new MOTY) the icing on the cake was definitely Naito winning, he so deserves it — Marc Goldberg (@MarcGoldberg1) August 13, 2017

A very well deserved win for Tetsuya Naito. Sportskeeda Wrestling expresses our utmost gratitude to every participant of the G1 Climax, for a whole month of entertainment and memorable action!