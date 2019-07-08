×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. criticizes the US audience following his opening day G1 Climax 29 loss

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
92   //    08 Jul 2019, 00:04 IST

Zack Sabre Jr
Zack Sabre Jr

What's the story?

Following his opening day, G1 Climax 29 loss to SANADA, current RevPro British Heavyweight Champion, Zack Sabre Jr. had some harsh words for the US audience in his post-match press conference.

In case you didn't know...

Zack Sabre Jr. made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut in 2017 as part of the company's 45th Anniversary show when he defeated Katsuyori Shibata to win the British Heavyweight Championship and eventually joined forces with Suzuki Gun on the same night as well.

As his time gradually progressed in NJPW, ZSJ eventually cemented his place as one of the well-renowned performers of the promotion, winning the New Japan Cup in 2018 and at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13 event, the Suzuki Gun technician captured the British Heavyweight Championship once again.

Heading into his first match into this year's G1 Climax, ZSJ successfully defended the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship against SANADA and faced the Los Ingobernables de Japon member once again in a rematch in the G1 Climax.

The heart of the matter

On the opening day of the G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, Texas, Zack Sabre Jr. and SANADA once again collided on a grand stage, following their recent British Heavyweight Title encounter at RevPro UK's Ungovernable show.

With ZSJ coming out victorious in their previous meeting, it was SANADA who had the task of securing a win on this occasion and did so successfully after another outstanding back-and-forth match between the two.

Following ZSJ's defeat, however, the current British Heavyweight Champion stated that putting on a technical match for the US audience is almost like "reading Shakespeare to a dog".

What's next?

Zack Sabre Jr's next match in this year's G1 Climax is a highly awaited rematch against Kazuchika Okada. Okada has already secured a win over ZSJ following his NJ Cup win last year, whereas, ZSJ avenged his loss at the Strong Style UK event.

Tags:
NJPW Zack Sabre Jr.
Advertisement
NJPW News: G1 Climax 29 participants and blocks revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. takes a shot at WWE 
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Former WWE star causes huge upset on opening day of G1 Climax 29
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Former WWE star makes NJPW debut, wants to compete in the G1 Climax 29
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals his future plans for the promotion
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Former WWE star reveals why he is better suited for NJPW 
RELATED STORY
NJPW G1 Climax Night 1 Results (July 6, 2019): The Rainmaker Comes to Dallas
RELATED STORY
NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard: Why Kazuchika Okada needs to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship
RELATED STORY
AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho challenged by top NJPW star 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: KENTA reveals why he left to sign with NJPW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us