NJPW News: Zack Sabre Jr. criticizes the US audience following his opening day G1 Climax 29 loss

Zack Sabre Jr

What's the story?

Following his opening day, G1 Climax 29 loss to SANADA, current RevPro British Heavyweight Champion, Zack Sabre Jr. had some harsh words for the US audience in his post-match press conference.

In case you didn't know...

Zack Sabre Jr. made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut in 2017 as part of the company's 45th Anniversary show when he defeated Katsuyori Shibata to win the British Heavyweight Championship and eventually joined forces with Suzuki Gun on the same night as well.

As his time gradually progressed in NJPW, ZSJ eventually cemented his place as one of the well-renowned performers of the promotion, winning the New Japan Cup in 2018 and at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13 event, the Suzuki Gun technician captured the British Heavyweight Championship once again.

Heading into his first match into this year's G1 Climax, ZSJ successfully defended the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship against SANADA and faced the Los Ingobernables de Japon member once again in a rematch in the G1 Climax.

The heart of the matter

On the opening day of the G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, Texas, Zack Sabre Jr. and SANADA once again collided on a grand stage, following their recent British Heavyweight Title encounter at RevPro UK's Ungovernable show.

With ZSJ coming out victorious in their previous meeting, it was SANADA who had the task of securing a win on this occasion and did so successfully after another outstanding back-and-forth match between the two.

Following ZSJ's defeat, however, the current British Heavyweight Champion stated that putting on a technical match for the US audience is almost like "reading Shakespeare to a dog".

Zack Sabre Jr. says putting on a great technical match for a U.S. audience is like “reading Shakespeare to a dog.” Ouch. #g129 #G1Climax pic.twitter.com/T224mkIx3V — Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert) July 7, 2019

What's next?

Zack Sabre Jr's next match in this year's G1 Climax is a highly awaited rematch against Kazuchika Okada. Okada has already secured a win over ZSJ following his NJ Cup win last year, whereas, ZSJ avenged his loss at the Strong Style UK event.