NJPW Rumor Mill: Details on Kenny Omega leg injury and in-ring future revealed

NJPW mega-star Kenny Omega is presently working through a leg injury

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, details on the ongoing Kenny Omega injury speculation were expounded upon.

Apparently, Omega suffered a broken heel at a recent event and has been working through the injury. Besides, Omega’s ability to wrestle despite the injury has also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Kenny Omega is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of this era.

In fact, Omega is being hailed by both fans and experts alike not only as one of the best mat workers but also as a highly-skilled mic worker—evidenced by his incredible character portrayal over the past several years.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz with speculation as to whether or not Kenny Omega is wrestling whilst dealing with an injury.

Veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed that the aforementioned rumors are indeed true, as Omega is dealing with a leg injury.

Meltzer elucidated on “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega’s injury, stating—

“He cracked his heel at the Cow Palace doing a Terminator Dive, and he’s been working through it. It’s a small break.”

“He’s been doing all these matches with a broken heel. He’s been walking around tippy toed. He can’t walk regular. He’s been doing these matches, because he’s gonna do them until he can’t do them.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Kenny Omega is presently prepping for his participation at the All In event—one of the biggest indie wrestling shows of the 2018 calendar year.

The highly-anticipated “All In” event is scheduled to take place at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on September 1st.

Per general medical guidelines, the recovery time for a heel injury is about 6-8 w

Sportskeeda will keep fans updated as and when further details on Kenny Omega’s injury unravel.

What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega’s heel injury? Sound off in the comments!