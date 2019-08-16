NJPW Rumors: Update on Jon Moxley's contract with the company

Jon Moxley

What's the Story?

Sports Illustrated recently reported that Jon Moxley's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling runs until Wrestle Kingdom 14, which is scheduled to take place on January 4, 2020, in Tokyo, Japan.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Jon Moxley made his New Japan debut on June 5th at the final night of the Best of Super Juniors 26 to successfully defeat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States championship. Since then, Moxley has been a regular in the company and was recently part of the G1 Climax 29. In less than three months, he has become a household name in Japan because of his hard-hitting style and intense matches.

AEW CEO Tony Khan earlier stated that Moxley will be taking independent bookings until AEW's weekly television show starts, but Moxley later clarified in an interview with Nikkan Sports that there is no problem wrestling in NJPW while still under contract with AEW and that he can always show up at New Japan's shows to have matches.

The Heart of the Matter...

Sports Illustrated reported that Jon Moxley's contract runs with the company until Wrestle Kingdom 14. After his loss to Juice Robinson in G1 the Climax, it seems logical that the duo is going to wrestle at the Tokyo event for the IWGP United States Championship.

Moxley also has an option to opt-out of his AEW contract within a year, if he is not happy in the promotion.

What's Next?

Jon Moxley has accepted a rematch for the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson on the condition that the match should be a no disqualification match. The date for the match has not been determined yet.

Moxley is also scheduled to wrestle Kenny Omega at All Out on August 31st in Chicago and Shawn Spears on episode 2 of AEW's weekly television show on TNT on October 9th in Boston.