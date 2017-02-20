NJPW Rumors: Zack Sabre Jr. heading to NJPW?

The Technical Wizard may well be on his way to the Far East.

20 Feb 2017

Is Zack on his way to Japan?

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer confirmed on Saturday night’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that current PWG World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. is on his way to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Sabre Jr.’s future has been a hot topic in professional wrestling for many months now, but Meltzer’s report alongside Zack’s successful defence of the PWG Championship this past weekend, suggests that all is clear for the Brit.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has yet to comment on Meltzer’s report, however, and until the company or the wrestler himself confirms anything those getting excited about the prospect of Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Minoru Suzuki should hold on before uncorking the champagne.

In case you didn’t know...

Zack Sabre Jr. is one of the top performers on the independent pro wrestling scene right now. The man from the United Kingdom won the Wrestling Observer Award for Best Technical Wrestler two years on the trot, (2014 & 2015) with the latter proving to be something of a breakout year for the now-13 year veteran.

In 2015, Sabre Jr. won the PWG Battle of Los Angeles before going on to the win the top title in that company the following year. 2016 also saw Sabre Jr. compete in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, where he made it all the way to the semi-finals before falling to eventual runner-up Gran Metallik.

The heart of the matter

If we can assume that Meltzer is correct, and Zack Sabre Jr. will be arriving in New Japan Pro Wrestling sooner rather than later, speculation will immediately begin over where he will be placed. Sabre Jr. took part in WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic, so will he will be positioned as a Junior Heavyweight in NJPW as a result?

If that is the case, then NJPW may well have one of the most stacked junior divisions in history, with Sabre Jr. slotting in alongside KUSHIDA, Ricochet, Will Ospreay, BUSHI, Dragon Lee and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, among others.

Zack Sabre Jr. could fit equally well as a Heavyweight, however, his neat grappling style is sure to blend well with performers such as Katsuyori Shibata and the aforementioned Suzuki.

What’s next?

The wrestling world will now wait for confirmation from either Zac or New Japan. Until that comes Meltzer’s report will be treated with slight suspicion.

Sportskeeda’s take

Just when 2017 couldn’t look any more exciting for NJPW, this happens. ZSJ in New Japan opens up all sorts of opportunities, and fantasy bookers worldwide will already have begun licking their lips.

In this instance, we would surprisingly hope for the most obvious move, which would be for ZSJ to join Bullet Club and represent them in the junior division. Either way, we can’t wait.

