NJPW star issues warning to Jon Moxley ahead of their highly-anticipated match

In the aftermath of Wrestle Kingdom 14 and New Year's Dash 2019, New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed the highly-awaited singles match between Jon Moxley and Minori Suzuki, as 'The Death Rider' is set to defend his IWGP US Championship against the latter at the upcoming New Beginning in Osaka PPV.

In the lead-up to the match, Suzuki has now taken to social media in order to send a message to Moxley by claiming that he is thinking about ways of killing 'The Death Rider' in Osaka.

What happened at Wrestle Kingdom 14?

On Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jon Moxley defeated Lance Archer in a brutal Texas Deathmatch in order to win back the IWGP US Championship for the second time (a title that he had to vacate in the first place due to travel issues). On the following night, Mox retained the title in a hard-fought win over another former champion and one half of the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions, Juice Robinson.

Shortly after his second win at the Tokyo Dome, Mox was interrupted by Minoru Suzuki who made his way out to the ring and ignited a brawl against the former. As the two men exchanged strikes, Suzuki got the upper hand by hitting the Gotch Style Piledriver and got retribution on MOX's attack from the World Tag League 2019 Finals.

Suzuki says he's thinking about ways of killing Jon Moxley

At NJPW: New Beginning in Osaka, Jon Moxley will be defending the IWGP US Championship against Minoru Suzuki, who recently took to Twitter and claimed that he's ecstatic and is thinking of different ways to kill MOX in Osaka.