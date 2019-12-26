NJPW Superstar receives an interesting Christmas gift from Jon Moxley

Ahead of his highly-awaited Texas Deathmatch at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, Jon Moxley took some time out from his hectic schedule in order to gift a Death Rider jacket to his New Japan Young Lion Shota Umino.

Jon Moxley and Shota Umino's alliance

At this year's NJPW: Dominion event, Moxley defeated Umino in the former's second-ever match in the promotion. And shortly after the bout, Mox decided to take Umino under his wing in NJPW.

The duo eventually started teaming up with each other. Umino also accompanied 'The Death Rider' to the ring during the matches in Mox's tenure at the G1 Climax Tournament.

Umino receives an interesting gift from Moxley

Umino is currently on an excursion in the UK where he has notably been competing for popular British promotion RevPro UK. However, on the occasion of Christmas this year, Umino took to Twitter and revealed that he had received a Death Riders jacket from Moxley as a gift for the festive period.

Umino, in his tweet, also wrote that he hopes to one day wear the Death Rider jacket again and reunite with Mox. He promised to climb the harshest of mountains while repping Mox's jacket.

Happy Merry Christmas🎅🏻



I received a "DEATH RIDERS" jacket as a gift from my master.(@JonMoxley )

Someday I will wear this again and be together.



I always climb the top of the harshest mountain with this jacket.

And there will be something at the end of the dream.#MOX×#Shooter pic.twitter.com/GrjByURXeQ — 海野 翔太〈Shota Umino〉 (@njpw_shota) December 25, 2019

The tweet and the gift further solidify the relationship between Moxley and Umino, and the fans would be interested to know what comes next.