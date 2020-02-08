NJPW superstar says Jon Moxley is a standout wrestler despite the things he can't do

Jon Moxley (Image Courtesy: ITN WWE)

Minoru Suzuki recently sat down for an interview with NJPW1972.com and during the conversation, the leader of Suzuki Gun opened up on a host of topics, including his thoughts on WWE's international expansion and reigning IWGP US Champion, Jon Moxley.

Suzuki, who challenges Moxley for the IWGP US Title this weekend in Osaka, also had a thing or two to say in regards to Mox's in-ring abilities, claiming that 'The Death Rider' stands out the most despite the things he's not being able to do.

Minoru Suzuki says Jon Moxley stands out despite the things he can't do

Prior to his upcoming IWGP US Championship match against Jon Moxley, Minoru Suzuki decided to take a shot at the former by claiming that nobody in the major leagues in the US is like Moxley and that is what makes him a standout performer.

Suzuki also went on to compare Moxley with the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito and also called him an absolute all-around perfectionist.

“It’s a bit of a paradox, but it’s because of that he got chances in WWE. There’s nobody else like him, right? Nobody in the majors in America is like him. So he stands out. Nobody gets that. Look. An absolute all-round perfectionist, the perfect complete player, tens in every category? Not even Tanahashi is that. Naito isn’t that. They don’t exist.”

When will Suzuki and Moxley face-off?

Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP US Championship against Minoru Suzuki on the 9th of February at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka.