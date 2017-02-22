NJPW Togi Makabe 20th Anniversary Results (02/21/17): Makabe takes on Yano and Ishii in the main event

Missed yesterday's show? Here's what happened.

An action-packed show as always

The show started off with a video package dedicated to Makabe. The video showed highlights from Makabe's career such as his G1 win in 2009 and his IWGP Championship win the following year.

Makabe came to the ring and was awarded flowers by his teacher Riki Choshu. Choshu said that this year, he would not be participating in the New Japan Cup tournament, as his main focus was winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

#1 Tomoyuki Honma vs. Henare

Henare hurt his ankle just moments after the match began and was stretchered out of the ring, thus ending the match in a no-contest.

Result: No contest

#2 Gedo & Jado vs. Taka Michinoku & Desperado

Both teams started off well. A few moments later, Jado tried applying the cross face, but Taka Michinoku countered with one of his own. Gedo broke Michinoku's hold, thus allowing Jado to pick up the win.

Result: Gedo & Jado win via pinfall

#3 Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, & Takashi Iizuka vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, & Yuji Nagata

Shibata and Suzuki brawled around the ring in the early stages of the match. Suzuki-gun started working the faces leading to a huge comeback by Yuji Nagata. Now, in the ring, Shibata and Suzuki started working on each other by applying various holds.

Suzuki started hammering forearms on Shibata. Shibata attempted a kick, but Suzuki caught it and converted it into a leglock. Iizuka distracted the referee when Kanemaru and Tiger Mask were in the ring. Suzuki-gun held down all the faces, allowing Kanemaru to hit Tiger Mask with a top-rope DDT, pin him, and pick up the win.

After the match, Kanemaru ripped off Tiger Mask's mask. Suzuki cut a promo on Shibata. Shibata came to the ring and started attacking him before the rest of Suzuki-gun came in and took out Shibata.

Result: Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, & Iizuka def. Katsuyori Shibata, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, & Yuji Nagata via pinfall.

#4 Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robin, David Finlay, & Kushida vs. BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, & Tetsuya Naito

Solid tag work by all the participants. David Finlay, who just got back from an injury, had his injured arm worked on. Taguchi and Takahashi had some back-and-forth. The faces picked up the win after Juice Robinson pinned BUSHI after hitting the Pulp Friction.

Result: Taguchi, Tanahashi, Kushida, & Robinson def. BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, & Tetsuya Naito.

#5 Kazuchika Okada, Yoshi-Hashi, & Hirooki Goto vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, & Manabu Nakanishi

Nakanishi kept working on Okada for a long time before getting hit with a dropkick and a Rainmaker clothesline for the win.

Result: Kazuchika Okada, Yoshi-Hashi, & Hirooki Goto def. Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, & Manabu Nakanishi.

#6 Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

Yano attacked Makabe from behind, choking him with a chair. Yano kept working on Makabe before he made his comeback. Makabe traded-off moves with Ishii. Yano low-blowed Makabe and hit him with a press powerbomb for a near fall.

Later, when the referee got knocked out, Yano and Ishii used Makabe's trademark chain against him. Makabe broke free and started dishing out offence to Yano and Ishii. Makabe hit Yano with the Spider German Suplex and finished the match with a King Kong Knee Drop.

Result: Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com