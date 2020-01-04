NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Results (Day 1): 4 huge title changes, Okada and Ibushi clash in unbelievable main event

Jon Moxley is the new IWGP United States Champion

The first day of Wrestle Kingdom 14 saw a number of titles being defended. The show was headlined by the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi.

We also had IWGP United States Champion Vance Archer defending his title against AEW star Jon Moxley. Will Ospreay faced his arch-rival, Hiromu Takahashi, defending his IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship.

Jay White defended the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito. We also had a Tag-Team Championship match between G.O.D and the team of Juice Robinson and David Finlay, and the first of Jushin Thunder Liger's farewell matches.

The first day of Wrestle Kingdom did not disappoint and we had a number of Match of the Year contenders already. The main event itself was incredible as Okada and Ibushi tore the house down.

PRE-SHOW

Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura vs. Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors and Henare

The first match of the pre-show pitted the two Dojos against each other. Connors and Uemura started the match which was evenly contested throughout. The LA dojo wrestlers were particularly impressive in the opening match and left the Tokyo Dome with the win. The finish saw Henare take out Yota Tsuji before pinning him for the win.

Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors and Henare def. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi vs Hiroshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima

The NJPW veterans faced each other in the next pre-show match. The match was short but enjoyable. Nagata got his trademark spot with the chops at one point. The finish saw Kojima pin Nakanishi after hitting a double team cutter.

Hiroshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima def. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

