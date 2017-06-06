WWE News: Kenny Omega says that he wants to face AJ Styles

Which WWE Superstar does Kenny Omega want to face?

The Cleaner has some business with some of the WWE’s wrestlers

What’s the story?

During a recent interview with Live Audio Wrestling (LAW), Kenny Omega stated that one of his goals was to wrestle WWE Superstar AJ Styles in a big main event match.

In case you didn’t know...

Omega and Styles were both leaders of NJPW’s most popular stable, The Bullet Club. When the original head of the faction, Finn Bálor, left NJPW in 2014, Styles took over the reigns until 2016 when he was deposed by Omega.

Omega was rumoured to sign with the WWE earlier this year following his main event championship match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11. However, the Cleaner went on Wrestling Observer Radio to reveal that he wasn’t signing with the WWE and that he was planning on heading back to NJPW.

The heart of the matter

Omega told The LAW that he was content with working for NJPW for the time being, but he still desired to wrestle The Phenomenal One in a big stakes main event match at some point.

“I’m not gonna lie, there are things that I haven’t been able to do that I would love to do at some point in time. One of those things is, I really feel I need to have a high stakes main event with AJ [Styles]. I really feel I have to. I’m not sure where it will be, I’m just saying that it’s always in the back of my mind.”

What’s next?

Omega’s next big main event match will take place on June 11, 2017, when he will face Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.11 in Osaka-jo Hall.

Omega stated he wanted to remain with NJPW for at least one more year, so there is a possibility that he could leave for WWE when his contract expires.

Author’s take

Many fans have wanted to see Omega and Styles go at it since Styles was kicked out of the group by Omega. The history between both men coupled with their highly praised in-ring ability has all the makings of an instant classic.

If this match ever happens, we may end up seeing the second 6 Star Match in wrestling history.

