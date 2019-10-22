NJPW/WWE News: KENTA, FKA Hideo Itami, takes a hilarious shot at former Women's Tag Team Champions

Kenta

Earlier this week on Twitter, current NEVER Openweight Champion and former WWE Superstar, KENTA fired a shot at Billie Kay and Peyton Royce by mocking them in a recent tweet.

When did KENTA debut for NJPW?

At Dominion 6.9, KENTA made his surprise debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling following his departure from WWE in February of this year. Shortly after his debut for NJPW, KENTA entered the G1 Climax 29 where he defeated the likes of Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Evil but eventually failed to qualify for the finals of the tournament.

On the final night of the G1 Climax, KENTA teamed up with CHAOS members Yoshi Hashi and Tomohiro Ishii against the Bullet Club but ended up turning on his tag team partners and joining the Bullet Club in the process.

At NJPW: Royal Quest in the UK, Kenta defeated Ishii to win the Never Openweight Championship, marking his first title win in NJPW.

Kenta takes a shot at The IIconics

Since making his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling, KENTA has taken the promotion by storm with his strong style of wrestling and the thrilling matches that he once again has been putting on in the Land of the Rising Sun.

More importantly, KENTA's career in New Japan took a turning point when he joined the Bullet Club and in a recent tweet, the former WWE star was seen posing with Bullet Club's Tokyo Latina, Pieter.

As seen, KENTA quoted the tweet and retweeted it with a caption that read Pieter is hotter than both the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Bullet Club leader Jay White also reacted to the tweet in the best way possible:

What's next for Kenta?

KENTA will be defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii in a rematch at the upcoming Power Struggle event on the 3rd of November.

