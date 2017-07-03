NJPW/ROH News: Cody talks NJPW, dream matches list and more

The ROH World Champion spoke about New Japan's future over the ocean, along with who he would love to face next, among other topics.

by Harald Math News 03 Jul 2017, 13:00 IST

Who is next for the ROH World Champion?

What’s the story?

Prior to his unsuccessful challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, current ROH World Champion Cody took part in a media conference call to help promote New Japan’s shows in Long Beach.

Cody covered a whole host of topics in the call, including New Japan Pro Wrestling’s US expansion and his own much-publicised list of dream opponents, along with where he stands with fellow Bullet Club member, Kenny Omega, via WrestlingInc.com for the transcription.

In case you didn’t know...

When Cody Rhodes made the decision to leave WWE in May 2016, many sceptics immediately raised their heads. Cody had grown up as a performer inside the corporate machine, and was now about to take his first fleeting steps into the tough world of independent wrestling.

Over the last 12 months, Cody has wrestled anywhere and everywhere, slowly building a resume and improving at every passing step. His road to redemption reached a high point in June 2017, when he defeated Christopher Daniels to become the new ROH World Champion.

The heart of the matter

Cody headlined night one of New Japan’s G1 Special in USA shows, challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. When asked about New Japan’s commitment to the expansion, Cody stated that the company’s shows in the US are far from an experiment, and more the beginning of something truly special. Cody also said that he hoped New Japan would continue to run more and more shows in the USA.

Soon after his WWE release was granted, Cody tweeted a picture of a dream list of opponents, most of whom he has managed to tick off over the last 12 months. With maybe a new list in mind, Cody was asked about talents he would love to work with that did not make the original list. Cody threw up two very interesting and almost entirely opposite names – Pentagon and Jerry Lawler. One would assume that the former is more likely than the latter.

Finally, Cody was asked about Kenny Omega’s omission from the original list. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said that maybe it was fate that the new IWGP United States Champion wasn’t on the list and that the two were meant to be a part of Bullet Club together.

What’s next?

Cody was unsuccessful in his attempt to wrestle the IWGP Heavyweight Championship away from the dominant Okada, and will now focus on his reign as ROH World Champion. The company will embark on a UK tour in August of this year, with its next major show being Death Before Dishonor XV in September.

Author’s take

Cody has faced comparative amounts of criticism and adulation over the last 12 months, but it is difficult to deny his abilities as a top level heel inside the ring. Some critics may point at his uninspiring work in New Japan to date, but the excellent match with Okada will hopefully shut those critics up for the time being.

Here’s hoping that Cody vs. Penta El 0M happens sooner, rather than later.