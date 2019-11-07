No. 1 contender announced for The Fiend's WWE Universal Championship

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Last week's Crown Jewel pay-per-view concluded with the crowning of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as the new WWE Universal Champion. The event seemingly put an end to the feud between Seth Rollins and Wyatt for the title as both the Superstars are on different Brands now.

This development led many fans to speculate about the new contender for The Fiend's WWE Universal Championship. Although it is not known whether the title will be defended at Survivor Series or not, WWE Espanol has announced the first Superstar who will challenge Bray Wyatt.

It is going to be none other than The Miz, who gets his first shot at the WWE Universal Championship, when he squares off against The Fiend for the title. The match will take place at the upcoming Live Event in Mexico City later this month and hopefully the two will build up the feud on the following episodes of SmackDown.

Earlier, Seth Rollins was set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend in a Steel Cage match at the show but with Wyatt claiming the title beforehand, the plan seems to have changed.

Survivor Series takes place just a few days before the event, hence the chance of further changes to this title matchup can't be ruled out.

WWE Live Mexico City Supershow 2019

WWE returns to Mexico with the 'Supershow' on 30th November, 2019 and the current card consists of the following matchups:

*WWE Universal Championship match: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt(c) vs The Miz

*WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match: Kabuki Warriors(c) vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

*WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles(c) vs Kevin Owens

*WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Revival(c) vs The New Day

*Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

*Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton

*Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

*Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

*Rusev vs Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Cain Velasquez and other top-tier WWE Superstars are confirmed to appear on the event.

