"It was a huge honor" - Top WWE star on helping Cody Rhodes return to the ring after a 7-month absence 

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has reflected on helping Cody Rhodes get back to in-ring shape after he was sidelined with an injury for several months.

The American Nightmare tore his pec before his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell last year, and was out of action for the remainder of the year. He returned in January as the last entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match, which he won by last eliminating Gunther. Before he made his in-ring return, NXT stars Joe Gacy and Hayes trained with him in the PC to help him get ready.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Carmelo Hayes recounted training with Cody Rhodes and described it as a huge honor. He added that he felt like the RAW star was helping him instead of the other way around.

"It was a huge honor. And like I said in his documentary, I didn't feel like I was helping him. I felt like he was helping me. He was fine. He was chilling but I was like, Oh my god. This is how these guys do it. This is such a difference when you get in there with guys like that. Is such a difference like you like oh, this is that pacing this is that you know I mean, this is that energy. This is where you turn it up here. Like I learned a lot with Cody. I really did," said Hayes.

Cody Rhodes is set to collide with Damaian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel

The American Nightmare still wants to finish the story, but before he gets to Roman Reigns, he has to take care of another problem. Cody Rhodes is currently in a feud with The Judgment Day as part of the RAW brand, and is set to collide with Damian Priest in a singles match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

Many fans are expecting the WarGames match to return at Survivor Series, and if it does, there's a huge chance that The Judgment Day will take on Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and others inside the unforgiving structure. It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for fans at the upcoming event.

