"No, they're not dead"- Former WWE manager gives honest opinion on Ronda Rousey's current booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion on Ronda Rousey's current booking on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Natalya called out Shayna Baszler. In response, the latter called upon The Baddest Woman on the Planet to attack Nattie. Although Shotzi came out in support of Natalya, she was eventually thrown out. The Queen of Harts was also eventually thrown out of the ring by both Baszler and Rousey.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell stated that Ronda and Shayna Baszler's tag team isn't weak, they just need the right opponent to showcase a good match.

He detailed:

"No, they're not dead, you just have to go and get them some opponents. That's what they got TV for, if they don't work this week guys, you got 51 more weeks to work on it. And be able to look at it, hopefully, they see, 'well that didn't work, okay let's try this.'" (31:30-32:50)

Madusa heaped praise on WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently heaped praise on SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey.

While speaking on The Angle Podcast, Madusa mentioned that The Baddest Woman on the Planet has put in a lot of hard work to be where she is today. She also spoke about how women's wrestling has escalated following Rousey's entry into the business.

"I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her and they did it, they couldn't have picked a better person, really. Hear me out is because she put in the work and she shows up and she does her job, she knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. I mean she's... look at her background, right? And I feel that there's gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it just skyrocketed."

Madusa further added that she would have loved to face Rousey in a one-on-one match.

"I mean it was becoming to be on the map of, you know what I mean, you could feel it. But I really feel that it would have took a lot longer without Ronda or maybe it wouldn't have turned the page. She escalated it. More legit like, 'Oh crap Ronda Rousey, she's gonna bust somebody,' I gotta watch this. You know just her name put some you know legitimacy in there. So I think it's bada**. I wish I was younger and I would love to go toe-to-toe with her."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Ronda and Shayna's tag team.

