No role at major Premium Live Event, top star potential - 5 reasons why The Street Profits should split ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 was a stand-out night for many performers in World Wrestling Entertainment. One superstar who had fans buzzing following his performance at the event was Montez Ford.

Ford was one of six competitors in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. While he came up short, he proved that he can go even when not with his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins. Despite being tag team greats, the two have been delivering high-quality singles bouts as of late.

The Street Profits has been a duo in WWE since 2016. They first began working together on NXT and even the then-affiliated indie promotion EVOLVE. They later moved to the main roster in 2019 and have been a standout duo ever since.

While Montez and Angelo have been a fantastic tag team for seven years, many believe that the duo will be breaking up sooner rather than later. While it could be argued that there's still more for them to do as a unit, the former champions should break up prior to WrestleMania Hollywood.

This article will dive into a handful of reasons why the talented pair should split in the coming weeks.

Below are five reasons why The Street Profits should split ahead of WWE WrestleMania.

#5. Both stars are incredibly popular on their own

The Street Profits

Tag team wrestling isn't always a priority in WWE. Vince McMahon gained a reputation for not appreciating and respecting tag team wrestling as much as he should. Whether that reputation is deserved or not, there's no denying that tag teams are generally on the backburner in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Despite that, some tag teams still manage to break through and become big stars. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford certainly fit that bill. While they primarily received big reactions from the audience as a duo, they've recently been gaining more respect from fans for their individual contributions.

Both Montez and Angelo receive loud cheers from the audience, with crowd support for both men at an all-time high while in singles competition.

WWE should strike while the iron is hot and split the pair while both are popular amongst fans, as opposed to waiting and the stars potentially cool off and lose steam.

#4. Montez Ford has major superstar potential

Montez Ford

Tag teams splitting up typically have one of two effects. Both stars end up struggling as solo competitors, or one superstar ends up shining and becomes a major star on their own.

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels are two of the biggest examples of tag team wrestlers becoming big-time singles stars.

Many fans, superstars, and legends believe that Montez Ford will take the tag team wrestler to the solo superstar path. Ford has many of the tools needed to not only be successful on his own but be one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Street Profits should split ahead of WWE WrestleMania as Montez Ford is ready for the spotlight. He has the athleticism, charisma, microphone skills, and technique to make it to the top of the company and compete with the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and even Brock Lesnar.

#3. They've done almost everything they can as a tag team

Adam O' Driscoll 🇮🇪 @adamodriscoll The Revival/FTR. The Street Profits. The New Day.



The three tag teams who have won WWE's Triple Crown tag titles. The Revival/FTR. The Street Profits. The New Day.The three tag teams who have won WWE's Triple Crown tag titles. https://t.co/vXjaUUyhth

As noted, The Street Profits have been a tag team since 2016. During their time as a duo, they've won gold both in WWE and outside of the company. Their first tag team titles were won in EVOLVE Wrestling, but they later replicated that success by capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles.

When Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins joined the main roster, they quickly captured the RAW Tag Team Titles. Once the duo moved to the blue brand, they went on to hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They're one of only a few teams to be Triple Crown WWE Tag Team Champions.

The talented tandem are three-time tag team champions in World Wrestling Entertainment, four-time if you include their EVOLVE run. The pair have held every tag team title available in the company and thus have nothing else to do in the division.

They should split for no other reason than they are spinning their wheels by competing in a division they've already conquered.

#2. Angelo Dawkins has proven he won't be left behind if the pair split

Angelo Dawkins diving

If Montez Ford is the Shawn Michaels of The Street Profits, many fans once believed that Angelo Dawkins was the Marty Jannetty of the team. While Marty was a fine wrestler, he never reached the heights that Shawn Michaels did, although much of that had to do with his personal demons as opposed to his level of talent.

Still, fans see a standout superstar in a team and then one who may not make it on their own. Thankfully, The Curse of Greatness has managed to beat the "Marty allegations". Angelo Dawkins has gotten in better shape and absolutely delivers every time he steps foot in the ring.

A look at social media any time Angelo is in action paints the perfect picture. Fans are taken aback by how good he is and by how well he's evolved. The team can be split soon because both stars will find success. Dawkins won't lag behind Ford as many predicted in the past.

#1. There's no clear spot for either star at WWE WrestleMania

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Will Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair main event Wrestlemania Will Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair main event Wrestlemania ⁉️ https://t.co/RXTx4HEfX4

WrestleMania is the biggest event in pro wrestling. WWE holds The Showcase of The Immortals each spring, with every fan excited for the epic event. Meanwhile, every pro wrestler hopes to go into the show with a major story or match.

Unfortunately, The Street Profits seemingly have no direction heading into WrestleMania. With just one set of tag team titles on the main roster and multiple matches with The Usos already behind them, this is unlikely to change.

The best chance of Ford & Dawkins getting a major spot at WrestleMania may be as solo stars. WWE doesn't feature many top tag team rivalries, especially without titles on the line.

This is especially true for WrestleMania. They could both excel at the big show as singles stars, however.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes