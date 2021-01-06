Why has nostalgia in wrestling never gone away?

One of the biggest news stories in wrestling last month was the "The Icon" Sting's debut in All Elite Wrestling. It was the WCW Legend's first appearance on TNT in almost two decades.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is a humungous catch for AEW, and the company will benefit hugely by having The Vigilante in its ranks.

Following his appearance on Dynamite, AEW released a press statement confirming that they have signed Sting to a multi-year deal. While they haven't divulged any details regarding his position in the company, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Sting has signed with AEW as an in-ring performer.

One of the hot-button topics in wrestling over the past few years has been the over-reliance on aged stars. There have been numerous instances where a wrestling company has used a veteran to get more eyeballs on their product.

WWE has been witnessing a steady decline in its viewership over the past few years. The company's flagship show, RAW, recorded its lowest rating a few weeks ago.

While the viewership did bounce back in the following weeks, the steady decline in viewership has been a severe headache for Vince McMahon & Co. What does WWE do to counter this?

Well, they announced a "Legends Night" on RAW which took place this week with Superstars like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Big Show, Mark Henry, and Torie Wilson appearing.

The main event of the show saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retain his championship against Keith Lee. Following his win, The Scotsman was confronted by Goldberg, who challenged him to a match at the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

As expected, Goldberg's appearance and subsequent actions didn't go down well with a large section of the WWE Universe. The hardcore fans have been up in arms against the very concept of using legends.

They argue that by promoting legends at the forefront of a show, the promotion is doing a disservice to its current stars. While the argument seems valid, one can't overlook the harsh realities of the wrestling world today.

Pro-wrestling is a very niche form of sport/entertainment. It's becoming clearer by the day that despite their best efforts, the major wrestling companies aren't able to draw in new viewers to their product. They have a devoted fanbase who continue to tune into their show irrespective of its quality.

The "casual fan" is slowly but surely tuning out of the sports. A cursory look at the TV ratings of wrestling shows over the past few years indicate that a portion of fans who watch wrestling every week today is its hardcore fans.

There is no denying that wrestlers today are far better in-ring performers/athletes than their predecessors. The quality of matches and athleticism that we see today inside the squared circle is out of this world.

Advertisement

Can the current product lead to wrestling becoming mainstream again?

The answer to that is an emphatic no. While it might seem to be amateurish to arrive at such a conclusion, the data at hand proves otherwise. WWE's TV ratings have been steadily declining over the past few years.

NXT, which many believe to be the company's best weekly show, hovers around the 600-750k viewers mark every week. AEW, on the other hand, has been having a hard time crossing the 1 million mark.

Wrestlers today are far better athletes than those in the 90s, but when it comes to star powers, wrestlers of the era are the most recognizable names in the business even today.

Everyone knows Goldberg is in the US, but how many people know who Kenny Omega is outside the wrestling bubble? The sad and bitter truth is wrestlers today aren't as big stars outside the wrestling circle as their predecessors in the 90s when wrestling's popularity was at its peak.

Wrestling companies use legends from that era to draw in casual viewers that are familiar with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Sting, or a Steve Austin to their product. It's about time that fans made peace with the fact that wrestling legends draw ratings.