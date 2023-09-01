WWE Payback has a chance to be an underrated event this year. It's not a "Big Four" show, but the card has a blend of intriguing contests. Shockingly, none of the matches involve the Bloodline, which has dominated most Premium Live Events this year.

There are two specialty matches, including a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a street fight.

With the spotlight of SummerSlam in the rearview, WWE Payback will end some feuds and keep some going. What mistakes should be avoided at the event? Here are four errors that shouldn't be made at WWE Payback.

#4 Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley's match can't have a clean finish

This feud has been ramping up over the last month, but the first official match takes place at WWE Payback. Due to prolonging the showdown for so long, this needs to be a multi-match feud.

Rhea Ripley needs a strong opponent, and Raquel Rodriguez can provide her with one. An ongoing feud could keep Mami busy until Survivor Series, and this needs to be better than her other angles since winning the title at WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio will be ringside for the bout, so he will interject himself at some point. Because of his presence and this being their first match, it can't have a clean finish. A controversial ending will prolong this feud, which Ripley and the RAW women's division need.

#3 Someone needs to confront Cody Rhodes on The Grayson Waller Effect

Coming off a big win over Brock Lesnar in their series of matches, Cody Rhodes isn't lacing up the boots at WWE Payback. Rhodes will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect, a segment usually reserved for SmackDown.

The American Nightmare is a RAW performer, so it's a crossover appearance for WWE. Waller will likely mock and chastise Rhodes somehow, but something significant needs to happen.

Someone needs to return to confront Rhodes or blindside him with an attack. It could be Waller or another heel. Stars like Bronson Reed, a debuting Odyssey Jones, Omos, or Karrion Kross would make sense. Whatever happens, Cody shouldn't be walking away from the ring following The Grayson Waller Effect.

#2 Becky Lynch needs to neutralize Zoey Stark before the match

After Monday's miscommunication, Zoey Stark may be very determined to help Stratus.

Conversely, from the RAW title match, this feud needs to end at WWE Payback. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been at each other's throats for almost four months, dating back to Stratus betraying The Man.

Zoey Stark's addition has provided a new layer in the feud while also giving the NXT call-up a massive boost by aligning with Stratus. Lynch defeated Stark on the go-home episode of RAW, but she didn't necessarily eliminate Stark from the equation.

The Man must dispose of Stark before the match, or she gets in the cage. Unless Zoey turns on Trish, this must be the showdown for this feud. It has been a bit uneven, with awkward promos and controversial finishes. WWE Payback is the perfect place to finish things.

#1 The dissent within the Judgment Day must continue at WWE Payback

The Judgment Day is at the forefront of WWE Payback 2023.

Every week, it seems closer and closer to Judgment Day simply imploding as a group. Rhea Ripley appears to be on her last nerve dealing with the drama between Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The two will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the titles in a Steel City Street Fight. The champs should retain the titles, and during the match, the friction between The Prince and The Archer of Infamy must continue.

This angle has replaced the Bloodline saga as the top storyline in WWE. It needs significant moments at events, so a loss without miscommunication will be a colossal misstep.

The entire faction is even on the poster for WWE Payback, so something noteworthy needs to happen in each of their matches. JD McDonagh can cause havoc again, or Damian/Finn can accidentally hit the other to cause the finish.