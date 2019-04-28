×
NWA News: James Storm joins the company and challenges NWA Champion

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
391   //    28 Apr 2019, 07:57 IST

The Cowboy made a surprise appearance at Crockett Cup
The Cowboy made a surprise appearance at Crockett Cup

What's the story?

Tonight marked the return of the Crockett Cup by NWA. While the event was mostly filled with tag team matches looking to crown the new NWA World Tag Team Champions, a certain Cowboy made an appearance following the NWA National Championship match.

In case you didn't know...

James Storm is best known for his run in TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he captured over a dozen championships in the company. While he was a world-renowned tag team star, capturing gold with Chris Harris, Bobby Roode, Abyss, and Gunner, he also had a strong run as a singles competitor, capturing both the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and the TNA King of the Mountain Championship one time each.

Storm left Impact Wrestling for the second time last year, looking to jump back into the independent scene. He looked to challenge for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year, vying for champion Nick Aldis. Storm challenged Aldis at NWA New Year's Clash on January 5th, but would ultimately fall to the World Champion.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, the NWA National Championship was on the line at the Crockett Cup, with Willie Mack defending against Colt Cabana. It was an incredible matchup, featuring some great offense from Mack, as expected. However, after a moonsault, Cabana picked up the win and the title.

It didn't take long for someone to steal his thunder, though, as James Storm made his return to the NWA. Storm congratulated Cabana on his win, admitting that he admired and respected him for what he's able to do in the ring. However, he's hungry for gold, and let the new champion know that he's coming for the title.

What's next?

With the Cowboy making his intentions known, Colt Cabana could have a short title run. Cabana will have start off his NWA National Championship run with a pretty tough speed bump, as Storm has something to prove after not winning the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year.

And with a scathing promo tonight going after the management at NWA, it seems he has a chip on his shoulder.

Tags:
NWA Wrestling James Storm
