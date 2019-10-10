NWA News: The Rock praises Powerrr following Tuesday night debut

Even the Great One had to check out the debut episode of Powerrr

The National Wrestling Alliance receives high praise

Last night, the NWA debuted their new show, "Powerrr," on YouTube. The company has since earned positive reviews from both longtime fans and those involved in the business. NWA Powerrr has quickly gained a lot of praise for its old school look, with many members of the wrestling world, fans, and performers alike, stating that it brought them back to their youth.

Along with that classic old school feel, the company brought in legendary wrestling historian and persona Jim Cornette to work commentary alongside Joe Galli. Thanks to that, newer viewers of the product are able to get a better understanding and appreciation of the illustrious history of the company, and how important it is for it to thrive again in 2019.

Several wrestlers and personalities, like Corey Graves and Bully Ray, took to social media to congratulate Billy Corgan, David Lagana, and the rest of the NWA for their hard work and incredible debut last night. Even the Great One couldn't help but admire the stellar product that the wrestling world was given.

The Rock feels the Powerrr

Earlier in the day, Jim Cornette was answering fan questions on Twitter. When viewer inquired about the smaller ring size, Cornette took time to explain the difference between the ring that fans would see in NWA versus other companies like WWE. The Rock took this opportunity to congratulate Cornette and the NWA for bringing the wrestling world a unique product that harkens back to the old territory days.

Congrats Jim, the boys, crew etc. Stumbled across this show last night and enjoyed it. I grew up in territories and started my career at channel 5 in Memphis so I have a lot of love/respect for small scale, crowd tv shows. Cool vintage feel. Keep working hard boys. Rock — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 9, 2019

Cornette thanked The Rock for setting time aside to check out Powerrr and offered two free tickets, should David Lagana (Vice President of NWA) and Billy Corgan (President) okay it.

It's great to see the NWA get such a great reaction from the wrestling world. If you were hesitant, do yourself a favor and check out Powerrr on NWA's official YouTube channel. The first episode featured an incredible championship match where Nick Aldis defended the Ten Pounds of Gold against former champion Tim Storm.

