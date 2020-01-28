NWA World Champion Nick Aldis reveals why he won't sign with WWE

It's personal (Pic source: All In/SeScoops)

One of the most popular professional wrestlers outside of WWE and AEW is Nick Aldis. The current NWA World Heavyweight Champion has helped revive the brand and is one of the headlining acts of NWA Power.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis talked about his current goals, time at Impact Wrestling, and why he's not in WWE. He said that the reason why he was not in WWE was that there was a very 'successful person' there in the company who didn't want to have anything to do with him.

Aldis is married to Mickie James and also said that could be a bigger problem as people would insinuate that he only got the job because of a favor. With regards to him not signing with WWE, he said:

'There is somebody there who is very successful, who for whatever reason decided that he didn't want anything to do with me. You know, because of some of his actions on a personal level. It's just one of those weird things, there is no way to address it and I have had conversations with him over the years and I got to a point where I just said...I'm done chasing that dragon.'

You can watch the segment at 17:00 in the video below:

Aldis doesn't confirm who this person is, but it doesn't look like that person is going anywhere. But it sure seems he is very happy in NWA and being the face of the company.