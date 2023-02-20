NWO members: Every wrestler who was a part of the Hulk Hogan-led group

One of WCW's most memorable stables, the New World Order (nWo) led by Hulk Hogan rose to prominence in the late-1990s. Its aim of "taking over" the entire wrestling business led to many brutal as well as controversial moments.

The New World Order came into formation after The Outsiders (Scott Hall and Kevin Nash) declared war on WCW in 1996. WCW loyalists Sting, Lex Luger, and Randy Savage were tasked to put an end to the rebellion by Eric Bischoff at Bash at the Beach. The six-man tag team match ended with no result when Hulk Hogan was revealed to be the third member, turning heel for the first time since 1981.

The original nWo members were four megastars, but the stable eventually incorporated more than twenty. Following Bash at the Beach, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall were revealed to be funded by 'Million Dollar Man' Ted Dibiase - the fourth member of the team.

Over time, The Giant (Big Show), Randy Savage, Lex Luger, Vincent (Virgil), Syxx (X-Pac) and Eric Bischoff became nWo members. In 1998, the stable split into Hollywood and Wolfpac groups after Hogan's world title loss. Curt Hennig, Elizabeth, Rick Rude, and Dusty Rhodes were part of the Wolfpacs alongside Nash (leader), Syxx and Hall.

There was also a New World Order Elite stable, formed in 1999, which was a mix of Wolfpac and Hollywood groups with no leader. In another case, some young names were attached to the stable by Bret Hart when he formed the nWo 2000.

Here is a full list of the nWo members:-

Hulk Hogan

Kevin Nash

Scott Hall

Ted Dibiase

The Giant

nWo Sting

Syxx

Vincent

Miss Elizabeth

The Nasty Boys (Briann Knobbs and Jerry Saggs)

Eric Bischoff

Buff Bagwell

Michael Wallstreet

Big Bubba Rogers

Scott Norton

The Steiner Brothers (Scott and Rick)

'Macho Man' Randy Savage

'Ravishing' Rick Rude

Konnan

Lex Luger

Bret Hart

Jeff Jarrett

Torrie Wilson

David Flair

'Mr. Perfect' Curt Hennig

Mark Johnson

Barry Windham

Louie Spicolli

Brian Adams

Nick Patrick

Horace Hogan

Disco Inferno

With the help of The Great Muta, Tenzan, and Masahiro Chono, the New World Order also spread its branches to Japan.

Hulk Hogan believed the nWo would have crushed The Shield

One of the greatest stables of the PG Era, each member of "The Shield" went on to become a world champion in WWE. Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are at the peak of their powers in pro wrestling even today.

Yet, Hogan claimed that the New World Order would have destroyed The Shield in its prime.

"We would murder the bums, brother! We would kill 'em." Hogan explained."I used to wrestle with Roman Reigns' dad. You've seen pictures of me holding Roman Reigns as a baby. We taught them almost everything we know." (H/T Bleacher)

In 2020, the New World Order was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman as members.

