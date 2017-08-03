NXT: 5 Points to Note (August 03, 2017)

A shocking new face arrives in NXT

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 03 Aug 2017, 20:38 IST

NXT is always stepping it up these days

There's that amazing feeling in the air again! That exciting and thrilling vibe when you know that an NXT Takeover is almost upon us. This week on NXT was yet another round of surprises, action and the most component of compelling television, that has been lost in the current age of sports entertainment...storytelling!

New stars came to WWE's developmental brand to claim the yellow brand as their new home and the old guard showed new sides to them that we did not know existed. All in all, this was easily the best hour of television of WWE programming, all week long. We have picked out 5 essential components from the show, and present them to you in this 5-point countdown.

#5 All of Ring of Honor is in NXT!

Black and O'Reilly put on an absolute modern-day classic

Remember how Nigel McGuinness mistakenly referred to NXT as Ring of Honor during an NXT Takeover event a few months ago? Looking at the landscape of the promotion, he wasn't too far off the mark. Recently, we saw Bobby Fish make his way to NXT and establish himself in a match against the brand's resident dark man- Aleister Black. This week, it was his tag team partner who took on the same guy and put on a clinic with an array of MMA strikes and shots.

It was a very impressive match for a purist, considering just how accurate and precise the men were with their strikes, and just how flawless their grappling was, all through the contest. Mauro Ranallo, never one to rein in his hyperbole, equated their chemistry to the legendary Flair-Steamboat matches.