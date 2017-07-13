NXT: 5 points to note (12 July, 2017)

There was plenty to report this week from the Full Sail Arena.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jul 2017, 14:16 IST

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling weigh in, on a pretty packed episode

NXT has not been the hot topic of conversation recently like it was only a few years ago. In order to create social media buzz, NXT decided to bestow us with three power-packed title matches over the last three weeks of their weekly Network show.

As a result, we’ve been intrigued enough to tune in and pay attention to the proceedings on the yellow brand, and their consequences heading into Takeover: Brooklyn. This week pitted The Authors of Pain against the beefy duo known as Heavy Machinery for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Like in the two previous weeks, the titles did not change hands but enough happened to warrant a note in this recap piece. Read on and let us know what you think in the comments below.

#5 A heel vs. heel program?

Can SAnitY dethrone the Authors of Pain at Brooklyn?

The very sight of two gigantic teams like the despicable Authors of Pain and Heavy Machinery in the ring can guarantee nightmares for the weak of heart. You know what is an even scarier sight? The sight of a crazed bunch of anarchists symbolically eating pages from The Authors of Pain’s book of destruction.

It is clear that Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain have their sights set on the gold held by the Authors of Pain and are on a collision course for Brooklyn. We wonder how the NXT Universe will react to a heel vs. heel confrontation. Whom will they root for, in this big match?

As for heavy machinery, they showed much promise and potential this week, and we are certain they will get a run with the title belt in the future.