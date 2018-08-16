Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NXT- 5 Points to Note (15 Aug, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Aug 2018

We saw a very exciting episode of NXT, this week

Days before we went into one of the most anticipated TakeOvers ever, Aleister Black suffered a real life injury. He was written off the show in an interesting manner, on the last episode of NXT before TakeOver 4 in Brooklyn. Which brings us to this particular episode. While NXT did not put its best foot forward this week, it was still an exciting show.

As always, I shall list 5 points that I found noteworthy from the show. I invite you folks to leave a comment and let me know your assessment of this week's action. Do you think that TakeOver can kick SummerSlam off on the right note?

More importantly, whom do you think we will see in the stands? I hear that a certain Matt Riddle may be coming to NXT, very soon indeed.

But that's for the future, and here's a summary of this week's blistering action.

#5 Displaying her truly vicious side

We almost saw a brand new Kairi Sane this week

We saw Shayna Baszler in conversation with Aliyah, shortly before their match. She then arrived at the ringside area, joining the announcers on commentary. Baszler mentioned that Kairi Sane lacks the killer instinct required to topple the NXT Women's Champion, while on commentary.

And then, Kairi Sane would prove Shayna Baszler wrong and showcase her killer instinct. It was the perfectly told story, showing Sane landing not 1, not 2, but 3 InSane elbows on a hapless Aliyah. Whatever advice Baszler gave to Aliyah did not bear fruit as she lay in a heap, at the hands of the Pirate Princess.


And no, this is not where the punishment ended for Aliyah, as Sane locked her in the Anchor Leglock, her patented submission move, right before Shayna Baszler. I can't wait for their confrontation at NXT TakeOver, this very weekend.

