NXT: 5 Points to note (19 July 2017)

A new number one contender, a mystery woman & more.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 15:01 IST

Two beasts battled it out in the main event

RAW gave us an angle with long-term repercussions. SmackDown Live did not whet our appetite heading into the next pay-per-view event. How did NXT fare during this tumultuous week of wrestling? We are glad to report that it was a 'thumbs up' show.

Almost every match on this card was absolutely stellar, and the one match which was practically a squash seems like it will have long term consequences for the brand.

This was a winner all the way through, and we bring you 5 points that stood out from the course of the show.

#5 An explosive match happens next week

Has Hideo Itami finally gone full heel?

We had assumed that NXT would save this contest for Takeover in Brooklyn. However, we get this match much sooner than we had assumed.

Next week, the man with the vicious knees, Hideo Itami squares off against the Knockout Artist, Kassius Ohno. Considering how talented both men are, we are certain this will be an explosive affair indeed.

We cannot wait for next week to come around!

What makes this contest interesting is that both men need a win to carve their name in the NXT men's division. Both are credible future contenders for the title that Bobby Roode now holds, but each of them needs a win to be catapulted to the very top.

Kudos to NXT for building the tension between the two babyfaces over many weeks and actually telling a story, instead of just putting two men in just another match.

This continues NXT's string of big ticket main events, after three title matches over the past three weeks, followed by a Number 1 contender's match this week. Speaking of that match...