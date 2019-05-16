NXT: 5 Points to Note- 2 TakeOver title matches confirmed, Announcer replaced by WWE legend

Riju Dasgupta
16 May 2019

Is the Undisputed ERA back on the same page again?

WWE NXT proved once again why it is the best hour of television that WWE puts together every week. It is so puzzling that a company that can book such an exciting show fails when it comes to RAW and SmackDown Live.

Whether it was in terms of storytelling or in-ring action or just keeping the action fast-paced, NXT delivered and then some. It is indeed my honor and my pleasure to identify and pick out 5 points that I found particularly interesting from this week's show.

I invite you guys to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts, dear readers. If you caught the show this week, what do you guys think about it?

And if you did not catch it yet, maybe this review will induce you to start watching NXT again!

#5. Beth Phoenix is the new voice of NXT

Percy Watson has decided to start a new chapter of his career meaning that he will no longer be the voice of NXT. What that essentially means is that Beth Phoenix has joined the desk full time alongside the dynamic duo of Mauro Ranallo and a fellow wrestling legend, Nigel McGuinness.

I've heard Phoenix call matches before and to be honest, I wasn't a big fan of hers during her previous outings. But she seemed much more at ease here with this pair, making jokes and just being herself, and should ease into this role in no time at all.

All of us in Sportskeeda wish Percy Watson all the best for this new chapter of his life and hope that it brings him much happiness. Similarly, let's hope that Beth Phoenix can add a much needed female perspective to the commentary desk, over the following weeks.

