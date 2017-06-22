NXT: 5 Points to Note (21 June, 2017)

A hard-hitting main event, a rivalry gets rather personal & more!

This was one physical main event match

Okay, this wasn’t a great episode of NXT but it was a very good one. With two great matches and storylines that progressed well, it really did breeze by. The main event, of course, was off the charts, just like we expected. NXT may not have the momentum it had only a few years ago, and the crowds may be quieter, but the wrestling really is better than ever before.

As is customary, let us look at 5 aspects of this week's episode and touch upon their impact, over the long haul for the yellow brand. Let’s begin with a rivalry that is getting very personal and culminates on the 5th July episode of WWE’s beloved developmental brand.

#5 The rivalry gets personal

Roderick Strong gets his retribution and title shot 2 weeks from now

Bobby Roode has always been a lovable heel, with his catchy and hummable music and his amazing wrestling skills. Recently, we saw glimpses of a more vicious side of Roode, when he interrupted Roderick Strong, as he was addressing the NXT Universe for accepting him despite his faults.

Roode unleashed a barrage of personal comments about Roderick Strong’s family, creating massive heat and igniting a feud.

This week, we saw the Strong family arrive at NXT together- Roderick, his fiancee Marina Shafir and their child. Roode asked Strong’s lady love to be with a real man, incensing Strong and causing a fist fight among the two men in the backstage area.

The two men battle, strangely not at the next NXT Takeover, but in just two weeks on the July 5th edition of NXT for Roode's NXT Championship. Whose evening will be glorious? Who will be victorious?