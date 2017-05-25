NXT- 5 Points to Note (24th May, 2017)

We saw flamboyant debut and a valiant comeback on this week's episode of NXT.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 13:50 IST

Primarily a recap episode, with a few points to note.

The episode of NXT that is aired on the heels of a Takeover is usually not eventful at all. This episode, while in the same vein, signalled some changes that will transpire in the long run, on WWE’s third brand.

On the surface, this episode just had three matches, recaps of the action from Takeover, and interviews with the winners from the mega event. At the same time, there was an underlying theme that ran through the episode- seeds of events that would bloom over the next few months, as full-fledged storylines and feuds. Let’s analyse the happenings from the Allstate Arena in Chicago and identify 5 vital points.

#5 WWE’s next big breakthrough star?

Aleister Black has the tools to become a future NXT Champion

We could be wrong, but we genuinely think that WWE believes in the enigmatic Aleister Black. Not only do his strikes look absolutely vicious, but the way he goes from meditative state to dangerous mode is also almost artistic. Black has had a match on the main roster already where he defeated Curt Hawkins on Main Event. This week, Hawkins returned to NXT to seek his revenge on this dark and mysterious Dutch character.

Hawkins’ gimmick right now is that whoever takes him on, eventually becomes a big time star. Black has the makings of a breakthrough superstar on both brands. Of course, he can contend for the NXT Championship in the coming months, but we can imagine an alternative scenario as well. Since he’s already made his main roster debut, we won't be surprised if he’s called up very soon indeed. He’s got a great gimmick, some great looking moves and a load of natural charisma.