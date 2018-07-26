NXT- 5 Points to Note: 25 July, 2018

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 4.51K // 26 Jul 2018, 11:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mamma Mia! What an upset!

NXT continues to remain the most exciting brand of WWE programming. This week's show was based around the main event, but what a main event it was. The landscape of NXT has changed forever, following this historic night. We have a brand new NXT Champion.

But that wasn't all that happened on this exciting evening of action. I have jotted down five points that I thought we should make a note of. I will list them for your reading pleasure, in this article.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Do let me know what you thought of the episode and about my views about the episode. Are you excited about how things are shaping up for the TakeOver in Brooklyn on SummerSlam weekend this year?

All I can say is that I certainly am!

#5 An interesting contract signing segment

Kairi Sane had some choice words for Shayna Baszler

The contract signing between Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler was a lot less dramatic than AJ Styles' segment on SmackDown Live. However, away from the big stage and the crowd, Shayna Baszler was able to make a few rather salient points. The primary point was how this wasn't a Mae Young Classic finals rematch, because since then, Baszler has risen to the top!

Kairi Sane kept repeating the same phrase over and over again. She got into Baszler's mind and kept reminding her that she had beaten her once, thereby stating that she could possibly do it again when the opportunity arose. One thing is for certain...when TakeOver: Brooklyn IV comes around, the action will be hard to contain and easy to relish!

Shortly after this segment, Candice LeRae confronted Shayna Baszler for saying mean things about her behind her back. Just like her husband, she seems to be the wild card in this title feud.

1 / 5 NEXT