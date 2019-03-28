×
NXT- 5 Points to note (27 March 2019)

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
790   //    28 Mar 2019, 08:09 IST

Riddle made short work of Reeves tonight
Riddle made short work of Reeves tonight

Tonight's edition of NXT came in the wake of major developments in the main event scene, as it was last week that Tomasso Ciampa relinquished his NXT Title due to an injury. The injury is bound to set him back for at least six months.

Things move pretty quickly in NXT, as we witnessed a Fatal-Five Way match last week between Ricochet, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle, and Adam Cole.

Undisputed Era's Cole went on to win the whole thing and will be going at it with Gargano for the title at NXT Takeover in April.

Tonight, we witness the finals of The Dusty Rhodes Classic!

#5 Cole and Gargano face off!

Gargano is all set to face Cole at TakeOver
Gargano is all set to face Cole at TakeOver

Adam Cole started things off on tonight's edition of NXT, and proceeded to call out Johnny Gargano. The crowd seemed to be split between the two exceptionally talented athletes, but Cole went on to remind the fans that he doesn't need their chants in the least.


Gargano, on the other hand, said that he loves those chants. Gargano proceeded to call himself "Johnny TakeOver", referring to his thunderous performances in the past PPVs.

Cole reminded him that despite said performances, he hasn't won anything of note in many of those PPV's. Maybe he should be referred to as "Johnny Participation". Cole then talked about his multiple accomplishments when it comes to TakeOvers, including becoming the NXT North American Champion, winning the War Games match and of course, making his debut.

Gargano responded by stating that he and Ciampa once came into NXT as a couple of "unsigned indie guys". At TakeOver, he will finally win the big one and become NXT Champion. Cole leaves the ring, but not before mocking him for his "inspirational story".


The segment came to an end as Undisputed Era watched from the stage.

