NXT- 5 Points to Note (9th August, 2017)

A huge debut, a massive return, a powerful alliance & much more!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 17:43 IST

What happened when the champion and the number 1 contender came face to face?

We have one week to go before Summerslam weekend comes around, and things are finally falling into place for NXT, heading into Takeover: Brooklyn for the third time in history.

This week's episode of NXT was just as entertaining as the previous weeks have been, and the excitement in the air is truly palpable and exceedingly intense. We have identified 5 essential points that could play a factor in NXT, over the coming weeks and months. We present them to you in this special feature.

#5 Renewed push for Andrade Almas?

Zelina Vega brought out a fierce intensity in Almas that we have not seen before

Andrade 'Cien' Almas once wrestled under a mask in the independent world and was seen as the next big thing in NXT. However, his run in NXT has been far from ideal, first as a babyface and then again, as a heel. The brand then embarked on a renewed push for the man with a gripping storyline. Andrade began to lose his focus as his interests shifted to partying and women. Until a fierce, gorgeous woman came along and got his life back on track once again.

The super sultry Vega would have none of the showboating that Almas has become associated with, as she made him approach the main event of the evening against No Way Jose with the utmost focus and determination. Almas showed a darker and far more aggressive side of his persona and easily picked up the victory.

Vega even accepted Johnny Gargano's challenge for an NXT Takeover match, on the behalf of 'Cien' Almas. This alliance certainly has a lot of promise and we see these two becoming prominent players in the NXT landscape. Can Vega be the Heyman to Andrade's Lesnar?