NXT: 5 Points to note (October 24th, 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.37K // 25 Oct 2018, 06:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Was Aleister Black's attacker revealed this week on NXT?

The road to NXT TakeOver: War Games has officially begun and this week on NXT there were a number of hints when it comes to some of the matches that the developmental brand could be looking to put on pay-per-view.

The Undisputed Era were back to full strength for the first time in a number of months as Bobby Fish made his way out to the ring alongside his three teammates after being cleared for in-ring action following a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

War Games is NXT's final pay-per-view of the year and it appears that the developmental brand is looking to go out with a huge bang.

#5 EC3 vs Bobby Fish is a future feud

Undisputed Era were on form this week and made an example of EC3

The Undisputed Era kicked off this week's episode of NXT to brag about the fact that they were now at one hundred percent, obviously, the top one percent interrupted the group to state that Cole didn't deserve a rematch for the North American Championship since he did lose the triple threat match a few weeks ago.

Cole requested that he faces EC3 so that he can send a message to the locker room, and shockingly it was EC3 who picked up the victory over the leader of The Undisputed Era. After the match is where the real action happened though as Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong beat down EC3 before Fish went too far and attacked the leg of EC3 with a chair.

This is the penalty for defying @AdamColePro in the Undisputed Era's NXT.



➡️ https://t.co/ePt5TzD6sU pic.twitter.com/b5HZZ8eHvx — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 25, 2018

Fish was recently sidelined with a knee injury and it appears that he was trying to do the same thing to EC3 which will definitely lead to a showdown between the two men in the coming weeks.

1 / 5 NEXT