NXT - 5 Points To Note (October 31st, 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 665 // 01 Nov 2018, 08:13 IST

NXT Takeover: War Games build-up dominated this week's NXT

The build-up to NXT Takeover: War Games has officially begun and it appears that much of the build around the show is centered around Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black but this week on NXT, three matches were made official for the show as NXT looks to upstage WWE once again on Survivor Series weekend.

This week's NXT boasted matches between The Undisputed Era and War Raiders, Nikki Cross and Mercedes Martinez as well as the return of Danny Burch to NXT. With War Games right around the corner, every star is out to make an impression and William Regal has once again been given the headache of trying to put together a show when the developmental roster is overflowing with talent.

#5 Matt Riddle's debut delivers

Matt Riddle and Luke Menzies stole the show this week on NXT

Matt Riddle made his debut this week on NXT against Luke Menzies, but instead of this being a usual squash match that would put Riddle over, this was a fantastic match between the two men as Menzies was given a lot of offense and could have easily set up a feud between the two men.

Riddle picked up the win as he showed off his Bromission finisher but the fact that Menzies was always in the match and seen as a threat was quite impressive. Riddle definitely has a bright future ahead of him given his UFC background, but it appears that Menzies could have a decent run in NXT as well.

Given the match that these two men had this week on NXT, the WWE Universe would love to see this match again or at least see Menzies given a push on the developmental brand in the near future.

