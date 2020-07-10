NXT beats AEW in viewership once again, Tony Khan hits back at critics

AEW Dynamite was left behind by WWE NXT once again.

But Tony Khan wasted no time in justifying the numbers on Twitter.

Tony Khan is happy with the numbers and was having none of it from AEW critics on Twitter

This week's viewership records are in, and WWE NXT has once again won that race against AEW. As reported by WrestlingINC, NXT had 759,000 viewers tuning in for the show this week as opposed to 715,000 viewers who watched AEW Dynamite instead. Between the AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash, the latter managed to earn 6.2% followers more than their rivals.

That said, AEW had more viewers in the key demographics and just like last week, they once again defended the ratings by citing their dominance in the key demographics. Last time, it was Chris Jericho and this week, it's Tony Khan.

Tony Khan responds to the TV ratings and the biggest difference between WWE and AEW

If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they’re incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn’t talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it’s what drives our revenue today. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

Soon after ratings were made public, Tony Khan took to Twitter and said that he appreciated the dominance of AEW Dynamite in the main demographics and took that as an absolute win. Here's what he had to say on his social media account.

"If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they're incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn't talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it's what drives our revenue today."

"Here's the chart the industry uses to analyze performance. The leftmost color-coded column is 18-49 demo. The rightmost color-coded column is total viewers. The chart's ranked by 18-49 viewers. We love & value all viewers, in or outside that demo, but that's how we score the game."

Here’s the chart the industry uses to analyze performance. The leftmost color-coded column is 18-49 demo. The rightmost color-coded column is total viewers. The chart’s ranked by 18-49 viewers. We love & value all viewers, in or outside that demo, but that’s how we score the game pic.twitter.com/aipX0MDfjP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

When several fans started to question why he is talking about the TV numbers, Tony Khan stated that his family is enjoying the success and he is grateful towards his fans.

"Why tweet about ratings? Because I'm thrilled about these numbers & so are TNT. My family drinks A Little Bit of the Bubbly (Chris's actual brand) on Thursdays when we're in the top 10, this is the 3rd time in 4 weeks, & I'm grateful for the great #AEW fans that make it possible!," he wrote."

It is safe to say that despite losing the race against NXT in the overall viewership, AEW are proud of dominating the key demographics. Or at least, they look proud of the same on the social media.