NXT Champion Finn Balor teases future match with UFC fighter in WWE

Finn Balor is currently embroiled in a feud with The Undisputed Era on WWE NXT after Adam Cole turned heel on his own teammates and set his sights on the NXT Championship.

While this feud is expected to lead into WrestleMania and could see Balor become the first NXT Champion given the opportunity to defend his title on the Grandest Stage of Them All, the Irish star could already be looking past his latest opposition.

Balor recently updated an interesting image on his Instagram account where he seemingly teased a future match with UFC fighter Conor McGregor. The fellow Irishman has seemed open to making some kind of appearance for WWE in the near future and may be convinced by Balor.

Balor updated an image of himself and Conor McGregor as action figures with their championships in the center of a WWE ring with Triple H in the background looking proudly on, with his arms on the shoulders of both men.

Conor McGregor is a huge fan of WWE

McGregor has made it clear that he is a huge wrestling fan in recent years and could be open to following in Ronda Rousey's footsteps when his career in the cage comes to a close. McGregor could also follow in the footsteps of Tyson Fury and make a one-off appearance for WWE which would definitely boost ratings.

Balor has been doing some incredible things in NXT since he was repackaged for the brand following his SummerSlam loss in 2019. He could be the man to bring McGregor to WWE as part of another major pay-per-view in the future.

This could just be Balor teasing his fanbase one again, but it could also be a hint that the NXT Champion is pushing for McGregor to come to WWE so that both Irishmen can test their mettle against one another.

It's interesting to note that Conor McGregor doesn't actually follow Finn Balor on Instagram, but he does follow fellow Irish star Becky Lynch.