NXT Champion Karrion Kross has a presence few other wrestlers possess

Current NXT Champion Karrion Kross has an aura about him that you just can't teach.

The 6’4″, 265-pound powerhouse, who is currently in his second reign as the NXT kingpin, has the size, strength, and explosiveness that come from being a top-notch athlete. You can work out all you want to gain these attributes, but Kross has an intangible that doesn't require exercise: Presence.

In an era of professional wrestling that sees the vast majority of performers blend in anonymity, Kross is truly unique. While many modern big men are bland power brokers, the NXT titleholder holds stock in his own specter.

Psychologically speaking, Karrion Kross is one of the few superstars today who can say a whole lot without uttering a word. He is certainly very good on the microphone. But at the same time, his glare and the way he carries himself say almost enough of themselves. Kross comes off as a dark figure, who means business when he steps through the ropes.

On his way to NXT, Kross would often find himself playing a heel role, but being backed by the fans anyway. It seemed as if with every sadistic move he made, the audience erupted, but not with outrage. And as the people in attendance roared their sadistic approval at him, Karrion Kross merely gave a sinister, knowing sneer.

That macabre charisma is his greatest asset. When he’s on television, the shadowy and mysterious Kross naturally commands your attention. When he peers into the camera, you watch. And when he speaks, you listen.

Karrion Kross has continued to stir his character like a calculating and complex cocktail – mixed with a splash of insanity.

One minute, he can be John Wayne cool and then turn John Gotti cruel the next. Kross fills that bill perfectly, often commanding attention without saying anything at all.

Now after proving himself on the NXT stage, Kross is finally being recognized as the potential star that he's always been. His size and unique look have always set him apart, but it seems he’s really found a comfort zone now and has developed even further

With the gorgeous Scarlett by his side to complete 'the look', Karrion Kross has every single attribute that a superstar normally possesses. And it doesn't hurt that Scarlett is as devious as he is.

The pair have a cool factor, without even trying. He is the brooding beast, and she is the dark beauty. Their story could be unspoken; it's basically been told by the time they made their way into the ring. In both visual effects and surreal silence.

This weekend at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Karrion Kross will face his stiffest challenge yet. He will defend the NXT title against four challengers - Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and Kyle O'Reilly. Win or lose, he will no doubt enter and exit the ring with the same amazing aura that he has always carried himself with.

It is the scent of stardom... the pheremone of fame. It's a vibe, an attitude, a body language. It's something the audience can feel, without sometimes even realizing it.

It's called presence.

And in the case of Karrion Kross? It's the presence of greatness.

Edited by Alan John