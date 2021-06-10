NXT TakeOver: In Your House: 5 finishes to the Fatal 5-Way Match for the NXT Championship match

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House is set to host some of the biggest matches from the Black & Gold brand this year. However, no match on the card compares to the star-power of the NXT Championship contest scheduled for the event.

Karrion Kross will put his title on the line against four of the top men in the industry today. Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly will all have a chance to win the title from The Herald of Doomsday without even pinning him.

Cole and Gargano are both former NXT Champions and know what it takes to win the big title on the Black & Gold brand. Dunne has won the NXT UK Championship in the past but has failed to win the top title after several attempts.

O’Reilly has never won a singles title in WWE and will be looking to change that on Sunday night. However, Kross won’t give up the title easily as he will look to cement his position as one of the most dominant superstars in WWE today.

Fans can expect absolute chaos during the contest that will likely last for several minutes. Take a look at the five possible outcomes of the NXT Championship match scheduled for TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 Pete Dunne surprises everyone to win his first NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House

Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 26, 2021

Pete Dunne has been around in WWE NXT for some time now. The Bruiserweight has already enjoyed his time at the top of the NXT UK brand, and once held the NXT United Kingdom Championship.

Dunne’s stay in NXT has been filled with highs and lows. He won the NXT Tag Team Championships with Matt Riddle but has since been unable to leave a mark as a singles competitor.

The British Superstar has already competed for the NXT Championship several times, and this could be his opportunity to win the title in a multi-man match. At TakeOver: In Your House, Oney Lorcan will likely be present at ringside to support Dunne, and that could help him gain the upper hand against his opponents.

The Bruiserweight could end up delivering The Bitter End to Kyle O’Reilly to win the NXT Championship. KOR is the only man who hasn’t won the title apart from Dunne, and he could take the pin without losing much credibility.

The finish will protect Karrion Kross while allowing Dunne to begin his first reign as the NXT Champion. While The Bruiserweight does not have much momentum coming into this contest, he could end up surprising the WWE Universe with a huge victory.

