NXT confirms Tag Team title match for next week

The returning team will challenge for the NXT tag team gold next week.

Can the Imperium successfully defend their titles against Breezango?

Will we see the NT Tag Team Championships change hands?

On the latest episode of NXT, WWE confirmed that that the Tag Team Championships of the Black and gold brand will be on the line next Thursday as Breezango will challenge Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

Last week, Fandango and Tyler Breeze made their return to NXT and were introduced as the third team in last week's triple-threat Tag Team match. They went on to defeat Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era and the team of Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to become the number 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Next week, they will face Imperium for the tag team gold while Fabio and Marsupial will look to extend their first tag team title reign in NXT that has seen them spend 26 days on the brand as the champions.

The build-up to NXT Tag Team Championship match scheduled for next week

The Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher to win the tag team championships on NXT last month. Thatcher was brought in as a substitute for Penne Dunne after the latter couldn't travel owing to the restrictions on international commute imposed as a safety measure amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

In his absence, the Broserweights' championship reign received a boost with Thatcher stepping up as Riddle's partner. However, the duo couldn't defend the title, and it ended with Thatcher turning on Riddle which eventually led to a Fight Pit match between teh two Superstars that also featured WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the guest referee. Riddle lost to Thatcher via technical submission, and it was later announced that the 'King of Bros' will be moving to SmackDown.

In the meantime, the Imperium duo was enjoying their title reign that started in May, but they were not expecting to meet Breezango as their challengers. The latter made their surprise return to the Black and Gold brand only last week, having last wrestled on NXT back in December, 2019.

Next week on NXT, Breezango will look to beat Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel with an intention to win the NXT Tag Tem Championships for the first time in their WWE career.