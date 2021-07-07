NXT Great American Bash Results: Top superstar returns; Incredible finish to Grudge Match

It was time for NXT's now annual mid-year extravaganza. NXT Great American Bash took place tonight, featuring three title matches and Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly in the main event.

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, O'Reilly bested Cole in a non-sanctioned match. This week, the former NXT Champion wanted to prove that he was truly better than Kyle. No strange stipulation, no weird rules. Just a simple one-on-one match.

Both sets of tag team titles were on the line tonight, and MSK and The Way had some tough challengers. Carter and Lee looked to defend against two of the toughest men on the roster, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell had to take on Zoey Stark and a woman LeRae has never beaten, Io Shirai.

All that, plus a Grudge match for the Million Dollar Championship, a Hit Row Championship Cypher, and a confrontation between Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross.

We kicked things off with NXT Tag Champions MSK vs Ciampa & Thatcher.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs MSK (c)

Tommaso Ciampa started things off with a big right hand. Nash Carter responded with a duck and a corkscrew press, blowing a kiss at NXT's Psycho Killer. Timothy Thatcher tagged in and was able to withstand a series of kicks from MSK.

Wes Lee and Nash Carter were taken out by their challengers, and the NXT Tag Team Champions were in a bad way with Lee as the legal man. Thatcher wore down the young star with various submission holds. Ciampa was in next and delivered a hellacious running knee into the corner. Somehow that didn't knock Lee out.

Question for the group, the human body is not supposed to bend like that.



RIGHT?! #WWENXT #NXTGAB @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/dRNRAQDJBN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 7, 2021

Though Nash got the tag, he didn't fare any better. On the floor, a moonsault connected with Timothy Thatcher, but he was turned inside out by a lariat from the former NXT Champion.

When we came back from a break, Lee was rocked by another devastating knee from Ciampa but managed to kick out. Lee fought out of Thatcher's grip, and the NXT Tag Team Champs pelted him with a series of quick kicks. The Hot Fire Flame connected for a one-count.

Thatcher took Carter to his corner, and the challengers took turns battering the young champion. Nash had to fight out of the corner but a series of open palm slaps and a pump knee strike left Carter down on one knee.

Carter responded with a takedown and a flash knee stunned Ciampa. MSK sent Thatcher into Ciampa, and Lee rocked Timothy with a 619. However, as he went for the handspring kick on Thatcher, a dropkick to the head took Lee out. Project Ciampa connected, but it wasn't enough.

MSK took over again once Carter got in the match. A Swanton/Spiral Tap combination would've ended Ciampa's night, but Thatcher saved him from the pin. After that, Ciampa hit the Fairy Tale Ending on Lee. Thatcher followed with an ankle lock.

Lee was able to roll Thatcher up at the right time with a victory roll, pulling one over on their challengers.

Results: MSK defeated Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa via pinfall at NXT Great American Bash.

Grade: A

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John