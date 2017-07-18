NXT News: Bobby Fish discusses who inspired him to come to the WWE

The newest member of NXT speaks to who he looked upon when he decided to come to the WWE.

18 Jul 2017

Bobby Fish had a battle with Aleister Black in his NXT debut last week

What’s the story?

The newest member of the NXT roster, Bobby Fish, sat down with WWE.com for a recent interview, reported on by Still Real To Us. In the interview, he discussed who his main influence was within the WWE to get him to make the huge jump – Kevin Owens.

In case you didn’t know...

Fish came to Ring of Honor in 2013 just at the tail end of Kevin Owen’s run with the company. Through his four years with Ring of Honor, Fish was the ROH Television Champion once, and the ROH Tag Team Champion three times with Kyle O’Reilly in reDRagon.

The heart of the matter

The reason Owens is his main influence is the fact that KO isn’t the prototypical WWE Superstar, and Fish believes that he is in that same mould. Once he saw that an unconventional guy like Owens could succeed in the WWE, it made him feel more comfortable in making the biggest decision in his pro wrestling career.

He also praised other wrestlers that he has worked with previously that are in now in NXT.

“I watched the success of former co-workers and peers, such as Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno, and Hideo Itami, make that very same walk at Full Sail. At this point, I feel so prepared for this new challenge. In my opinion, this life is about the journey, and when mine ends, I expect that this vessel, my body, will be banged up, battered and beaten, which will be a clear indication of a life well lived. NXT represents the next step in my journey”

What’s next?

Fish is just getting started in NXT and it is unknown what is next for him. At the latest NXT tapings, his former tag partner Kyle O’Reilly made his debut, and with the shallow depth of the tag division in NXT, reDRagon could reform.

Author’s take

I have a sneaking suspicion that reDRagon could reform and I think it should reform in NXT, not only because the depth in the division weak, but also because they were an amazing tag team in Ring Of Honor.

NXT is getting loaded day by day with the new signings and I think pairing Fish and O’Reilly to start would benefit them in NXT and the WWE in the long run.