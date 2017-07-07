WWE NXT News: Drew McIntyre attacked by SAnitY after this week's WWE NXT episode

The "Chosen One" is jumped in the parking lot...

by Jeremy Bennett Video 07 Jul 2017, 02:23 IST

The unhinged group known as SAnitY found their next target...

What’s the story?

Last night the WWE YouTube account posted fan footage of Drew McIntyre leaving the building after this week’s edition of NXT. Waiting for him in the parking lot was Alexander Wolfe sitting on the hood of Drew’s car.

As Drew approached Alexander, Killian Dain attacked him from behind and the two members of SAnitY ganged up on McIntyre. After being thrown into a steel trash can outside, Wolfe would tell McIntyre that his time as Mr Undefeated is running out.

In case you didn’t know....

After being away from the WWE for nearly three years, McIntyre was surprisingly shown in the front row of NXT Takeover: Orlando during WrestleMania weekend. On April 12th he made his official return to the WWE with his match against Oney Lorcan on the weekly NXT television show.

The heart of the matter...

You may not have expected this to happen, but it all makes sense now. For weeks heading into the latest episode, Eric Young has stated that he has a master plan for SAnitY.

On this week’s NXT, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that the next time there is a conversion about the NXT Championship they will be talking about his match for it. His intentions on taking on the winner of Roderick Strong and Bobby Roode got the attention of Young and SAnitY, effectively prompting the attack.

What’s next?

It appears that SAnitY is standing in the way of Drew and Roode at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. We should expect some sort of revenge and/or reaction by McIntyre on next week’s episode.

Author’s take...

I think the attack by SAnitY is great for two reasons. It is the first time that McIntyre has faced any sort of adversity since coming into NXT, so this will tell a great story.

The other reason is that SAnitY is a major faction in NXT, and while I fully expected McIntyre to take on Roode on SummerSlam weekend, I can also see Young or Dain derail Drew and take his spot. It adds a nice level of uncertainty leading up to the Takeover next month.