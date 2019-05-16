NXT News: Johnny Gargano names his next challenger for NXT TakeOver: XXV

Johnny Gargano has had enough of Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano is currently in his first run as NXT Champion and has been looking for a new challenger for the upcoming NXT TakeOver event. After an incident that took place on the latest episode of NXT, the champ named his No. 1 contender.

Last week, Adam Cole faced the King of Bros, Matt Riddle. Cole lost a two-out-of-three falls match against Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New York but believed that, since he won the first fall, he was the true champion. Riddle looked to shut him up and leap to the front of the line last week.

After an incredible back and forth contest, Riddle managed to force Cole to tap out to the Bromission. Roderick Strong attempted to interfere earlier in the bout, which caused him and Cole to argue as the show went off the air.

What the....? 😳@roderickstrong has "taken care" of the @SuperKingOfBros "problem," and we're kind of scared to know how he did that. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bmY35Itkko — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019

Tonight, Strong attempted to bury the hatchet, and offered Cole one of Riddle's flip flops, implying that he had attacked Riddle. Several NXT officials rushed past them as they were talking, seemingly confirming that someone was laid out.

Johnny Gargano was found backstage after the incident, checking on Matt Riddle. He was seen talking to the King of Bros before being asked what was next.

Gargano said that Riddle looked like he would be okay eventually, but things had gone too far. At NXT TakeOver: XXV, he wanted to put his NXT Championship on the line against Adam Cole.

The match was made official after NXT went off the air, and Cole will get one last shot at Gargano's NXT Championship on June 1st.

With the Undisputed Era reunited, Johnny Wrestling will have to watch his back, as Strong, O'Reilly, and Fish are sure to interfere at some point in the bout.