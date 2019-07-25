×
NXT News: Pete Dunne added to NXT North American Championship match

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
198   //    25 Jul 2019, 07:29 IST

The Velveteen Dream Experience could fade when Pete Dunne challenges for the North American Title
The Velveteen Dream Experience could fade when Pete Dunne challenges for the North American Title

What's the story?

Velveteen Dream's NXT North American Title reign was already in jeopardy when it was revealed he'd be facing Roderick Strong for the championship at TakeOver: Toronto. However, the return of a familiar face left both Strong and Dream stunned.

In case you didn't know...

Velveteen Dream won the NXT North American Championship from Johnny Gargano back on the February 20th episode of NXT, dethroning Gargano after only twenty five days with the title. Since then, Dream has successfully defended the belt against the likes of Buddy Murphy, Tyler Breeze, and even Matt Riddle, who challenged him at NXT TakeOver: New York, handing Riddle his first loss in the company.

However, the Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong has been on his back since the summer began, and has even picked up a pinfall victory over the champion in a six-man tag team match. And since then, the Messiah of the Backbreaker has been harassing the Vainglorious One, demanding a title match.

Tonight was no different, with Strong demanding a shot at the title, this time to his face. However, before the Dream could respond, the NXT crowd was lit up by the return of the former NXT UK Champion, Pete Dunne.

The heart of the matter

Pete Dunne's music hit, with the crowd erupting in cheers and standing on their feet. Slowly, he made his way down the ramp, soaking it all in before rolling inside the ring. Roderick Strong attempted to get in his face, which ended in him getting his fingers snapped by Dunne.

Dunne then stared down Dream, forcing the champion to back out of the ring, title held high, but giving the ground to the Bruiserweight. Following that moment, Strong brought a camera man with him to go meet William Regal.

The General Manager said that he borrowed Dunne from NXT UK's GM Johnny Saint for a while, and figured the best way to get him involved in NXT right away was to toss him into the North American Title match, making it official.

What's next?

At NXT TakeOver: Toronto, Pete Dunne will take on both Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Championship. The Undisputed Era plans on fulfilling Adam Cole's prophecy, expecting to see the foursome walk away from Toronto with all the gold.

With Cole as NXT Champion, Strong holding down the North American Title, and Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly regaining the NXT Tag Team Titles, Toronto could be UE's night.

Tags:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Pete Dunne Velveteen Dream
