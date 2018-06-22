NXT News: *Spoiler* NXT title match made official for Takeover: Brooklyn IV

The card for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn is already taking shape

Shayna Baszler's match for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn has already been announced

What's the story?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn is now only a few months away and it appears that the card is already taking shape after the first match was announced at the most recent set of tapings.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Shayna Baszler successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at Takeover: Chicago this past weekend, but following that victory, the Champion has been forced to move on to her next challenger.

Bazler will definitely be a tough Champion to dethrone since there isn't a superstar that has been able to defeat Baszler since Takeover: Philadelphia when Ember Moon shockingly pulled off the upset and successfully defended her Championship, before losing it a few months later in New Orleans.

The heart of the matter

After her victory over Nikki Cross, Baszler has entered a feud with a familiar face, a woman that has already defeated her once to win the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Kairi Sane and Baszler's WWE careers have gone hand in hand over the past year and the two women will once again do battle in Brooklyn after Sane won a triple threat match which also included Cross and Candice LeRae to become the new number one contender.

This match was taped as part of the most recent tapings of NXT and according to WrestlingInc, it will air on the WWE Network on July 11th.

What's next?

Shayna Baszler will face off against Sane with the NXT Women's Championship on the line in Brooklyn on August 18th, other rumored matches for the show include Tommaso Ciampa vs Aleister Black for the NXT Championship and Undisputed Era vs Mustashe Mountain for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Do you think Kairi Sane is the one to finally dethrone Baszler? Have your say in the comments section below!