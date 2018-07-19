Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NXT News: Women's Championship match set for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
389   //    19 Jul 2018, 19:25 IST

Shayna Baszler defends her Women's Championship against Kairi Sane in Brooklyn
What's the story?

Kairi Sane defeated Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross last night on NXT to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship at Takeover: Brooklyn.

In case you didn't know...

Shayna Baszler has managed to defeat all challengers to her Women's Championship over the past few months, but Kairi Sane has the unique advantage of having already defeated Baszler in the Mae Young Classic final last year.

Whilst Baszler has since been able to defeat Sane, it appears that The Pirate Princess and the former MMA star are set for a rubber match in Brooklyn to finally put an end to a rivalry that has been storied now for almost a year.

The heart of the matter

Kairi Sane delivered an inSane Elbow to the back of Candice LeRae's neck whilst she was attempting to pin Nikki Cross last night on NXT, to give her the win and the chance to face Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship at their biggest event of the year.

This is the fourth time the NXT roster is heading to Brooklyn and over the years there have been some incredible Women's matches including Sasha Banks vs Bayley at the first ever event and Bayley's final NXT match against Asuka. This means that Sane and Baszler will have a lot to live up to in New York next month.

What's next?

There is still almost a month until NXT heads to Brooklyn, which means that there is plenty of time for one of these women to get momentum on their side and look for an advantage heading into what should be an interesting showdown.

Are you looking forward to Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler 3? Have your say in the comments section below!

