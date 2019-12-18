NXT Preview: Dream match to kickstart the show, huge title change in store? (December 18, 2019)

There are a few great matches lined up

We are all set for this week’s NXT, which is set to feature two major title matches -- the NXT Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship.

The Black and Gold brand is home to newly-turned heels, promising feuds, and dream matches that we never ever thought we would get to see. However, amidst these brewing storylines, the locker room also needs to look out for the NXT UK Superstars as WWE is seemingly building up for another battle for brand supremacy (Worlds Collide 2020).

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on this week’s episode of NXT. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#4 Finn Balor vs Adam Cole (c): NXT Championship

What does the Prince have in mind?

Last week, Finn Balor defeated Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple-threat match to win a shot at Adam Cole’s NXT Championship. After weeks of teasing an alliance with the Undisputed Era, Balor finally cleared his stance when he attacked Cole. The two are now set to lock horns in the title match that will kickstart the show tonight.

Cole and Balor are expected to engage in a brutal encounter as both Superstars are incredible at their craft and can narrate a good story in between the ropes. This match will also help initiate a feud between the two when they cross paths once again.

While Cole may have reliable allies in the other members of the Undisputed Era, he has others who are eyeing his title. Although we don’t expect any interferences in this match, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Ciampa lurking near the ‘Goldie’.

Not to forget, Lee would also be keen on drawing some attention towards him after establishing himself as the 'Moment Maker'.

