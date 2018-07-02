Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NXT prospects Big Board - June

Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.76K   //    02 Jul 2018, 01:30 IST

Who do you think is the most main roster ready act in NXT?
Who do you think is the most main roster ready act in NXT?

The purpose of NXT is to produce the next crop of superstars for the main roster. NXT alumni are everywhere on the main roster today and one can only presume this trend is set to continue. With that being said, let us look at the current crop of NXT talent and see, objectively, who looks most ready to be a main roster act.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

25. TM61 - These two are talented in the ring but in today's developmental system that simply isn't enough. The two recently turned heel but that hasn't injected them with the sort of momentum that one might hope for out of the duo. While hopefully they can persevere and become a more entertaining act, for now, they are a long way reaching WWE's main roster.

24. Kairi Sane - Sane is a much better performer than her place on the list suggest but hasn't been given a meaningful enough role yet in NXT. She is a great worker and has a fun character but until she has any real purpose in NXT it's hard to envision her becoming a main roster act.

23. Kona Reeves - WWE clearly have faith in him after pushing him with the new "the finest" gimmick. It's this faith from WWE that earns him this spot on the list as frankly, he hasn't done a lot else to warrant this position. He needs a lot of work to his character and must also become more compelling in-ring before he is ready to be anywhere near the main roster.

22. Dekota Kai - Has done a great job of generating sympathy from the fans in NXT and has the makings of a great underdog babyface on the main roster. She does need to come across as a more credible threat in the ring and improve parts of her act before she could be considered as main roster ready.

21. Danny Burch - Similarly to Ohno, it's pretty unlikely that Burch will earn a main roster birth at this stage in his career. Burch has done very well with the opportunities he's been given and while he is a prospect deserving of this position on the list, it's unlikely we'll see him on Raw or SmackDown.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE NXT TM-61 Undisputed Era Johnny Gargano Adam Cole
NXT- 5 Points to Note (6th June, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - May 23 2018
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 7 2018
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 13 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (2nd May, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Ranking NXT's Top 5 performers from May 16 episode
RELATED STORY
NXT - 5 Points to Note (24 May, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 13 June, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Television Report Card - June 27, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - June 6, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us