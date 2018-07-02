NXT prospects Big Board - June

Ivan Derrick FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.76K // 02 Jul 2018, 01:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who do you think is the most main roster ready act in NXT?

The purpose of NXT is to produce the next crop of superstars for the main roster. NXT alumni are everywhere on the main roster today and one can only presume this trend is set to continue. With that being said, let us look at the current crop of NXT talent and see, objectively, who looks most ready to be a main roster act.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

25. TM61 - These two are talented in the ring but in today's developmental system that simply isn't enough. The two recently turned heel but that hasn't injected them with the sort of momentum that one might hope for out of the duo. While hopefully they can persevere and become a more entertaining act, for now, they are a long way reaching WWE's main roster.

24. Kairi Sane - Sane is a much better performer than her place on the list suggest but hasn't been given a meaningful enough role yet in NXT. She is a great worker and has a fun character but until she has any real purpose in NXT it's hard to envision her becoming a main roster act.

23. Kona Reeves - WWE clearly have faith in him after pushing him with the new "the finest" gimmick. It's this faith from WWE that earns him this spot on the list as frankly, he hasn't done a lot else to warrant this position. He needs a lot of work to his character and must also become more compelling in-ring before he is ready to be anywhere near the main roster.

22. Dekota Kai - Has done a great job of generating sympathy from the fans in NXT and has the makings of a great underdog babyface on the main roster. She does need to come across as a more credible threat in the ring and improve parts of her act before she could be considered as main roster ready.

21. Danny Burch - Similarly to Ohno, it's pretty unlikely that Burch will earn a main roster birth at this stage in his career. Burch has done very well with the opportunities he's been given and while he is a prospect deserving of this position on the list, it's unlikely we'll see him on Raw or SmackDown.